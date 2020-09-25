Menu
A crime scene has been established after a house was destroyed by fire on Redgum Ave, Cronulla. Police tape, generic.
Breaking

UPDATE: Owners return home to find doors ajar, dog missing

kaitlyn smith
25th Sep 2020 1:40 PM
UPDATE, 1.30pm: A possible break and enter at a Frenchville address has been given the all clear.

A QPS spokesperson confirmed no damage or property was stolen.

The occupants reportedly returned to the property a short time later.

The dog, which earlier escaped from the yard, has since been located.

INITIAL, 12.10pm: Police are currently responding to reports of a possible break and enter at a home in Rockhampton’s north.

Early reports suggest multiple people were seen entering the Mills Ave property at Frenchville around 11.50am.

A small dog has also reportedly been witnessed by a nearby resident escaping from the yard.

It is understood the residents are currently out of town on vacation.

More to come.

