UPDATE: Owners return home to find doors ajar, dog missing
UPDATE, 1.30pm: A possible break and enter at a Frenchville address has been given the all clear.
A QPS spokesperson confirmed no damage or property was stolen.
The occupants reportedly returned to the property a short time later.
The dog, which earlier escaped from the yard, has since been located.
INITIAL, 12.10pm: Police are currently responding to reports of a possible break and enter at a home in Rockhampton’s north.
Early reports suggest multiple people were seen entering the Mills Ave property at Frenchville around 11.50am.
A small dog has also reportedly been witnessed by a nearby resident escaping from the yard.
It is understood the residents are currently out of town on vacation.
More to come.