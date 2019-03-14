UPDATE: Paramedics called to prison assault

PARAMEDICS were called to the Capricornia Correctional Centre this afternoon after reports of an assault.

According to a Queensland Corrective Services spokesperson, a 23-year-old prisoner suffered a cut to the head as a result of an altercation with a 24-year-old prisoner at about 1.15pm.

"The safety and security of our correctional centres is a top priority for QCS,” they said.

"Our officers manage approximately 9000 of the State's most challenging and complex people, and are the front line of public safety in Queensland.

"We do everything in our capacity to prevent violence in our Centre, including proportionate staffing levels and evidence-based management techniques proven to reduce violence, such as prison industries.

"We work to reduce opportunities for violence through association checks and violence prevention officers, as well as providing our officers with training in communication and de-escalation skills.”

Queensalnd Ambulance Service attended and the prisoner was transported to hospital for treatment.

The matter has been referred to the CSIU.

