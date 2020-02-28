UPDATE: Parts of Capricornia brace for severe storms

STORM THREATENS: More storm photos like this recent one taken by Yeppoon’s Grace Fitzgerald are expected to be captured after a storm warning was issued for the region this afternoon.

5.55PM: AS the rain begins to fall in the Rockhampton CBD, it appears that the worst of a storm cell has passed the city to the west.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology’s 5.30pm severe thunderstorm warning, damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding were expected to impact parts of Central Highlands and Coalfields, Capricornia and Wide Bay and Burnett Forecast Districts.

STORM WARNING: The Bureau of Meteorology's latest severe storm warning shows the areas anticipated to be hit marked in yellow.

“Locations which may be affected include Rockhampton, Biloela, Calliope and Mount Morgan,” the Bureau of Meteorology said

“Large hail (10 cent piece) was reported in Gayndah at 3:30pm.

“An 81 km/h wind gust was recorded in Gayndah at 3:24pm.”

RADAR: This is the 5.50pm rainfall radar for the Rockhampton region.

4.10PM: CAPRICORNIA residents should begin making preparations for the impact of a severe thunderstorm after a warning was issued at 3.42pm by the Bureau of Meteorology.

Severe thunderstorms likely to produce damaging winds, heavy rainfall, large hailstones and flash flooding were expected to hit parts of Central Highlands and Coalfields, Capricornia and Wide Bay and Burnett Forecast Districts.

WEATHER WARNING: A severe thunderstorm warning for damaging winds, heavy rainfall and large hailstones was issued for Capricornia.

“Locations which may be affected include Gympie, Rockhampton, Maryborough, Biloela, Calliope and Mount Morgan,” warned the Bureau of Meteorology.

WET WEATHER: The latest radar image shows a storm cell tracking north towards Rockhampton.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it’s flooded, forget it.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

FORECAST: The rainfall forecast for Friday shows light falls expected along the east coast of Queensland.

More to follow.