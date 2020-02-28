UPDATE: Parts of Capricornia brace for severe storms
5.55PM: AS the rain begins to fall in the Rockhampton CBD, it appears that the worst of a storm cell has passed the city to the west.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology’s 5.30pm severe thunderstorm warning, damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding were expected to impact parts of Central Highlands and Coalfields, Capricornia and Wide Bay and Burnett Forecast Districts.
“Locations which may be affected include Rockhampton, Biloela, Calliope and Mount Morgan,” the Bureau of Meteorology said
“Large hail (10 cent piece) was reported in Gayndah at 3:30pm.
“An 81 km/h wind gust was recorded in Gayndah at 3:24pm.”
4.10PM: CAPRICORNIA residents should begin making preparations for the impact of a severe thunderstorm after a warning was issued at 3.42pm by the Bureau of Meteorology.
Severe thunderstorms likely to produce damaging winds, heavy rainfall, large hailstones and flash flooding were expected to hit parts of Central Highlands and Coalfields, Capricornia and Wide Bay and Burnett Forecast Districts.
“Locations which may be affected include Gympie, Rockhampton, Maryborough, Biloela, Calliope and Mount Morgan,” warned the Bureau of Meteorology.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:
- Move your car under cover or away from trees.
- Secure loose outdoor items.
- Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it’s flooded, forget it.
- Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
- Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
- Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
- For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.
More to follow.