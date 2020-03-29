UPDATE: Parts of CQ blanketed in smoke

PLANNED: Controlled burns are taking place in Mount Archer National Park throughout Sunday.

RESIDENTS in areas surrounding Mount Archer National Park should expect to see smoke lingering around today.

It comes as Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service and Partnerships this morning announced their plans to conduct planned burning within Mount Archer National Park throughout Sunday.

BURNING: Witnesses are saying Norman Gardens is blanketed in smoke.

The controlled burns are part of the annual hazard reduction and conservation management program for parks and forests in a bid to reduce the risk of wildfires and encourage regeneration.

People are advised that smoke may be seen in the Norman Gardens, Mount Archer and Rockhampton area.

ALIGHT: Houses in Norman Gardens are copping the brunt of today’s planned burns.

Motorists are urged to remain vigilant on the roads as smoke affected areas may lead to decreased visibility.

Visitors and nearby residents are also reminded to close windows and doors and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory illness.

A witness described the scene as “strips of burning everywhere”, adding Norman Gardens is blanketed in smoke.