Update: Passenger taken to hospital after vehicle rollover
4PM: ONE person has been transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition after being involved in a single vehicle rollover at Kunwarara this afternoon.
A Queensland Ambulance and Emergency Services spokesperson said three people were involved in the incident.
INITIAL STORY: PARAMEDICS are currently heading to the scene of a single vehicle rollover on Grosvenor Park Rd at Kunwarara.
Queensland Ambulance Service received a call at 2.20pm that a vehicle had rolled near Yaamba.
Reports have confirmed that a passenger has sustained minor injuries.
More to come.