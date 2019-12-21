Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics responded to an appliance fire at Blackwater.
Update: Passenger taken to hospital after vehicle rollover

Steph Allen
21st Dec 2019 2:33 PM
Subscriber only

4PM: ONE person has been transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition after being involved in a single vehicle rollover at Kunwarara this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance and Emergency Services spokesperson said three people were involved in the incident.

INITIAL STORY: PARAMEDICS are currently heading to the scene of a single vehicle rollover on Grosvenor Park Rd at Kunwarara.

Queensland Ambulance Service received a call at 2.20pm that a vehicle had rolled near Yaamba.

Reports have confirmed that a passenger has sustained minor injuries.

More to come.

paramedics queensland ambulance and emergency services vehicle roll over
