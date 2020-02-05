Menu
A two vehicle crash has occurred in Rockhampton CBD this afternoon.
News

UPDATE: Passengers injured in two vehicle crash in Rocky

Melanie Plane
Steph Allen
&
5th Feb 2020 2:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 2.45PM: A white Suzuki hatchback and a gold Holden Colorado ute were involved in a crash in Rockhampton this afternoon.

The cars collided at the intersection of Talford and Albert Streets, with the Suzuki coming to rest on the corner.

Both airbags were deployed in the Suzuki, which appeared to have sustained a lot of damage.

The driver of the vehicle was assessed by paramedics and taken to the ambulance vehicle via stretcher.

The passenger also entered the ambulance on foot.

The driver of the ute appeared to be unharmed and said he did not require treatment.

BREAKING: EMERGENCY services are responding to a crash near the Rockhampton CBD.

Initial reports suggest two vehicle have crashed at the intersection of Talford and Albert streets.

Reports suggest a woman in her 30s has a leg injury, a male in his 20s is injured and a female in her 20s has an ankle injury.

More to come.

