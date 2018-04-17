Menu
LEAVING NOW: Passengers are now able to board flights in Rockhampton.
News

UPDATE: Passengers now boarding flights after delays

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
by
17th Apr 2018 7:46 AM

UPDATE 7.40AM: Passengers are now boarding flights at the Rockhampton airport as the fog begins to lift.

Some flights were delayed by an hour this morning due to the weather.

A Qantas Link flight, initially scheduled to depart at 6.30am is now boarding.

UPDATE 7AM: All flights in and out of Rockhampton have now been delayed.

Some flight times have been pushed back an hour after initially only being expected to be delayed for 30 minutes.

A Qantas Link flight is among those experiencing later departure times.

Delayed until 7am after being scheduled to depart at 6.30am initially, it is now estimated to leave Rockhampton at 7.30am this morning.

INITIAL 6.45AM: Heavy fog which has blanketed Rockhampton this morning has delayed flights in and out of the local airport.

Flights this morning leaving to Brisbane and Mackay are among those delayed, with flights also being grounded yesterday due to the same weather conditions.

FLIGHTS GROUNDED: Departing flights which have been delayed from the Rocky Airport.
Three arriving flights have been delayed, all travelling from Brisbane to Rockhampton.

With six flights departing Rockhampton to Mackay and Brisbane delayed also.

A Qantas Link flight is among those experiencing later departure times, having been pushed back until 7am after being scheduled to depart at 6.30am.

FLIGHTS DELAYED: Arrivals into Rockhampton have also been delayed.
More to come.

