One person has been trapped inside a vehicle after a two-car crash. Pic: file photo
UPDATE: Patient cut free from car, airlifted to hospital

kaitlyn smith
1st Dec 2020 6:21 PM
UPDATE, 6.20pm: A patient has been airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious condition following a crash at Barmaryee.

Both vehicles involved have since reportedly been cleared from the scene.

UPDATE, 5.40pm: Flight crews will soon airlift a patient through to Rockhampton Hospital following a serious crash at the Capricorn Coast.

Paramedics reportedly worked to stabilise the patient for around an hour before they were eventually removed from the vehicle.

It is understood the person has been badly injured, though specifics are unknown.

A second passenger of the same vehicle will also be transported by ambulance to Capricorn Coast Hospital.

The driver of the second vehicle has reportedly escaped unharmed.

UPDATE, 5.20pm: Paramedics are currently working to stabilise a patient injured in a serious two-vehicle collision at Barmaryee, east of Yeppoon.

It is understood the patient has yet to be removed from the vehicle due to serious injury.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue are expected to land at Barmaryee Rd shortly.

It is expected the patient will later be airlifted to Rockhampton hospital.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area if possible.

UPDATE, 5pm: Fire crews have successfully cut free a person trapped inside a vehicle following an earlier two-vehicle crash.

Another person travelling in the same vehicle managed to self-extricate prior to the arrival of emergency crews, as did the those in the second vehicle.

Early reports suggested both of those patients have escaped uninjured.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue has also since been tasked to the scene.

The condition of the initial patient is unknown at this time.

Police are now conducting traffic control on both Neils Rd and Barmaryee Rd.

INITIAL, 4.40pm: Heavy duty equipment is being used to cut free a person trapped inside a vehicle following a two-car incident at the Capricorn Coast.

It is understood the cars collided on Neils Rd at Barmaryee around 4.30pm this afternoon.

It is unclear whether the patient has sustained any serious injuries at this time.

Passengers from the second vehicle reportedly managed to self-extricate.

QPS and QAS are also in attendance.

More to come.

