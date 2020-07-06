UPDATE: Patient in hospital after North Rocky crash

Two vehicles have collided in North Rockhampton this afternoon.

UPDATE, 5.20pm: One person has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Rockhampton’s north this afternoon.

The incident unfolded at the intersection of Elphinstone and Berserker St after one of the vehicles was reportedly pushed into oncoming traffic.

One driver was transported to Rockhampton hospital a short time later in a stable condition.

The other patient declined further medical treament.

Damage to both vehicles is said to be minor.

INITIAL, 4.20pm: Two vehicles have this afternoon collided at the intersection of Elphinstone and Berserker St in North Rockhampton.

It is understood the accident took place in Berserker after one of the driver’s car was pushed into traffic just after 4pm.

Injuries to each party remain unknown at this time.

QPS and QAS are currently on scene assessing the patients.

Both vehicles are also believed to be blocking part of the busy road, causing some delays.

Motorists are urged to remain cautious passing through the area.