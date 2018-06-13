Menu
The corner of Taneille Crt and Taramoore Rd in Gracemere.
UPDATE: Pedestrian critical after Gracemere accident

12th Jun 2018 10:33 PM

10pm: The Rockhampton Police Forensic Crash Unit is investigating a traffic incident in Gracemere today which left a female pedestrian with critical injuries.

Initial investigations suggest about 5.30pm, a vehicle was travelling along Taramoore Rd when it hit a 25-year-old woman in the street.

Emergency services attended the scene and the injured woman was then transported by the Queensland Ambulance Service to Rockhampton Hospital in a critical condition.

The female driver of the vehicle was not physically injured.

Police officers remained at the accident scene for some time afterwards.

An earlier report of a 17-year-old receiving a minor head injury appear to be incorrect or belonging to a separate incident.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

5.15PM: A 17-year-old girl suffered a head injury after being hit by a car at Gracemere this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service said the girl, feeling "unwell”, was transported to Rockhampton Hospital after the incident at the corner of Taneille Crt and Taramoore Road at about 5.15pm.

Two police cars attended the scene.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

