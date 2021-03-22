Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics are on scene. FILE PHOTO
UPDATE: Person hospitalised after motorcycle crash

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
22nd Mar 2021 12:30 PM | Updated: 2:10 PM
UPDATE, 2.10PM: One person was transported to Emerald Hospital in a stable condition with a leg injury.

INITIAL: Emergency services have responded to reports of a motorcycle that had crashed into a kangaroo near Lowesby on Monday morning.

The incident reportedly occurred on Blackwater Rolleston Road at 11.14am.

According to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman, paramedics were on scene treating a man and woman with leg injuries.

More to come.

