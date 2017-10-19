UPDATE: Person in custody after Rocky stabbing

Police at the scene of a stabbing at Park Avenue today.

Police at the scene of a stabbing at Park Avenue today. 7NewsCQ

UPDATE 3.30PM: Police say a person has been taken into custody following an alleged stabbing in Park Avenue this afternoon.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Police Service said the woman was assisting authorities with their enquiries.

She said the stabbing to the man's shoulder and finger was the result of a domestic situation.

BREAKING: A MAN has been stabbed multiple times to the upper left chest area after an incident in Park Avenue.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the male was transported in a "severe, but stable” condition to Rockhampton Hospital.

The incident was reported at 12.48pm.

It's understood the incident happened at an address in the area of Buzacott and Calder streets.

More details to come.