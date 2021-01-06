UPDATE: Person trapped after vehicle rolls on rural road

UPDATE 7PM: Two people have been taken to hospital after a single vehicle rollover in the Banana Shire on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency services crews were called to the scene of the crash at Kokotungo just before 4pm.

At 7pm, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the injured patients, a man and a woman both in their 70s, were taken to hospital.

He said the woman had suffered chest injuries and the extent of the man’s injuries were unknown.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service said the vehicle had left the road and rolled numerous times.

The service said the man had to be extricated from the vehicle and both he and his wife were in a stable condition.

BREAKING 4.30PM: Emergency crews are at the scene of a single vehicle rollover in the Banana shire where one person is trapped.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman confirmed crews were called to the scene of the crash at Kokotungo just before 4pm.

He said the crash was on Baralaba Rannes Road near the intersection of Riders Rd.

One QFES crew has arrived on scene and is attempting to free the trapped person.

A second crew is also responding to assist. Queensland Police and Queensland Ambulance crews are also on scene.

It is understood a rescue helicopter is being tasked to assist.

