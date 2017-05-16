UPDATE: Police abandon search for man armed with knife

UPDATE 5.30PM: A MAN allegedly involved in an incident where an armed man chased another has not been located by police.

At around 4.30pm this afternoon, police responded to reports of two men armed with knives on the corner of Albert and George St, Rockhampton.

Initial reports indicated one of the men chased the other across the Neville Hewitt Bridge.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson confirmed the incident and said police spoke to one man involved in the incident, but the second man had not been located.

As no complaint was filed, police have dropped their investigation.

BREAKING 4.40PM: POLICE are responding to reports of an armed man chasing another man with a knife.

Initial reports indicate two men were seen armed with knives on the corner of Albert and George St.

Police are currently speaking with one of the men involved and are currently searching for the other who was last seen near the Neville Hewitt Bridge.

More to follow.