UPDATE: Police appeal for info on serious assault overnight

UPDATE 11.10AM: Police are appealing for information or footage of an incident at Yeppoon overnight where a man was allegedly stabbed.

Police said that around 1am on Sunday, a man left his residence on Rawlings Street and was confronted by an armed man.

The man allegedly forced the 59-year-old resident back into his house and demanded money from him.

When the man refused, he was allegedly stabbed multiple times.

The 59-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries to his chest and neck.

The suspect is described as Caucasian in appearance, around 160cm tall and of a proportionate build.

It is believed he was wearing a dark hoodie and left the area on foot.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to come forward to police.

Quote this reference number: QP2100058867

INITIAL: Paramedics responded to an alleged wounding at a private address at 1.12am on Sunday.

One adult male patient was assessed for injuries to his arm and face and was subsequently transported to Capricorn Coast Hospital in a serious condition.