Two women are reportedly fighting the middle of a street in Rockhampton’s south.
Breaking

UPDATE: Police attend South Rocky ‘street fight’

kaitlyn smith
21st Sep 2020 5:43 PM
UPDATE, 5.40pm: An earlier disturbance between two females on a South Rockhampton street has been defused.

It is understood a young girl began physically assaulting an older woman around 4.45pm outside a Nicholson St property.

Both parties are reportedly known to each other.

The situation has since been dealt with by police.

INITIAL, 5pm: Emergency services are currently attending a disturbance involving two females in Rockhampton’s south.

The two reportedly started trading blows in the middle of Nicholson St at Allenstown around 4.45pm.

It is understood residents reported the incident to police a short time later.

Police are currently en route to the scene.

More to come.

