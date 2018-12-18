UPDATE: Police called to possible firearm incident

6.30PM: QUEENSLAND Police Service has confirmed that no weapons were located after they were called to a possible incident near Yaamba Rd, North Rockhampton.

The received reports of a male walking along the busy road, near the old Bunnings, with a firearm, but were able to determine shortly after that no weapons were involved.

6PM: THE latest reports indicate there was no gun involved in the incident.

Police are believed to have located the teenager in question and have found no evidence of a firearm.

5.50PM: MULTIPLE police units are responding to reports of shots being fired by a person walking near Yaamba Rd, Kawana with a firearm.

The teenager, reported to be between 15 and 16-years old, is believed to be wearing a white shirt with a cap and is travelling with a group of other teenagers.

The group is believed to be walking towards Potts St at North Rockhampton behind the old Bunnings Warehouse building.

More to come.