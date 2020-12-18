UPDATE: Police called to Stockland ‘assault’

Police officers and paramedics were called to Stockland Rockhampton on Friday afternoon after a report of an assault.

UPDATE 3.30PM: One person has been taken to hospital after a reported assault at Stockland Rockhampton on Friday afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the patient was in a stable condition before being taken to Rockhampton Hospital.

No other details about the patient were available.

Police officers and paramedics were called to the Kmart entrance of the centre about 2pm.

Initial reports suggested two people were in need of medical assistance but the QAS spokeswoman later confirmed it was only the one person who was treated.

Reports suggested two offenders had fled the scene of the incident after an assault.

Police investigations are continuing.

