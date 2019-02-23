UPDATE: Police describe 'gruesome' scene in Yeppoon murder

CRIME SCENE: Police vehicles surround a property on Todd Avenue, Yeppoon which was the scene of a suspicious death yesterday.

CRIME SCENE: Police vehicles surround a property on Todd Avenue, Yeppoon which was the scene of a suspicious death yesterday. Contributed

UPDATE 12.40pm: Following a media conference at the Yeppoon Police Station this morning, Detective Inspector Darrin Shadlow has provided an update on the Yeppoon murder investigation.

He confirmed that a 49-year-old Yeppoon man would appear in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court, charged with murder, on Monday morning.

Det Insp Shadlow revealed that police had located a weapon within the Todd Avenue residence which they suspected had been used in the crime.

Detective Inspector Darren Shadlow Allan Reinikka

He was unwilling to specifically describe the household item (beyond it not being a firearm), but said further testing would be conducted to confirm if it had a role in the death.

Det Insp Shadlow told the media that blood was found at the scene and while cause of death was still to be determined, the deceased person had severe and gruesome head injuries.

The photographic and scientific sections of the Queensland Police Service were currently continuing to examine the crime scene.

Photos View Photo Gallery

EARLIER: POLICE have charged a 49-year-old man following the suspicious death of a man in north Yeppoon on Friday afternoon.

Investigations began when police were called to Todd Avenue at 2.10pm where a 57-year-old man was located deceased.

The 49-year-old Yeppoon man, who was known to the 57-year-old, has been charged with murder and is expected to appear in the Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Monday, February 25.

A crime scene was established at the Todd Avenue property, with investigations currently ongoing to establish the circumstances of the death.

SUSPICIOUS DEATH: Police are still investigating following the discovery of a man's body a Todd Avenue property yesterday. Google Maps

Detective Inspector Darrin Shadlow planned to update the media on the progress of the investigation at the Yeppoon Police Station at 10am.

Further details will be added to the story as they come to hand.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.