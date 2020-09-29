Menu
Police are responding to reports of a man armed with a knife at the Capricorn Coast.
UPDATE: Police intercept armed man near Rocky meatworks

kaitlyn smith
29th Sep 2020 12:38 PM
UPDATE, 12.30pm: The male suspect who allegedly attempted to stab a person has been arrested.

Both he and another male were detained after police intercepted their vehicle as it travelled along Lakes Creek Rd.

The pair were located just after midday near a North Rockhampton Meatworks.

It is understood one of the men was involved in an incident at a Zilzie property earlier this morning.

He reportedly fled the scene in a white Ford Falcon a short time.

Both men have since been taken into police custody.

UPDATE, 12.15pm: A white Ford Falcon ute believed to be involved in an earlier incident at a Zilzie residence has been located.

The vehicle was intercepted near a Meatworks on Lakes Creek Rd in Rockhampton’s north around 12.10pm.

Police are currently conducting searches of the vehicle.

INITIAL, 11.45am: services are responding to reports of an armed man at a Zilzie residence.

It is understood the man, believed to be armed with a knife, assaulted another person.

Early reports suggest the male punched and attempted to stab the person.

The incident occurred around 11.35am at a New Forest Rd property.

The man involved has reportedly since fled the scene in a white Ford Falcon ute.

Both parties are believed to be known to each other.

Police are now conducting mobile patrols.

More to come.

