UPDATE: Police intercept armed man near Rocky meatworks

Police are responding to reports of a man armed with a knife at the Capricorn Coast.

UPDATE, 12.30pm: The male suspect who allegedly attempted to stab a person has been arrested.

Both he and another male were detained after police intercepted their vehicle as it travelled along Lakes Creek Rd.

The pair were located just after midday near a North Rockhampton Meatworks.

It is understood one of the men was involved in an incident at a Zilzie property earlier this morning.

He reportedly fled the scene in a white Ford Falcon a short time.

Both men have since been taken into police custody.

More to come.