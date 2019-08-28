UPDATE: Police investigate a violent Depot Hill disturbance

Police are responding to an alleged violent disturbance that has broken out at a home in Depot Hill, Rockhampton.

At about 9.55am, police were called to, what is believed to be, a fight between a man and a woman.

Initial reports indicate the man may be armed with something hidden behind his back.

Two police crews are currently on scene, with paramedics also responding.

It is unknown whether anyone was injured in the disturbance.

