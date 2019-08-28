Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are responding to an alleged violent disturbance that has broken out at a home in Depot Hill, Rockhampton.
Police are responding to an alleged violent disturbance that has broken out at a home in Depot Hill, Rockhampton. FILE
Crime

UPDATE: Police investigate a violent Depot Hill disturbance

Aden Stokes
by
28th Aug 2019 10:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

10.10AM: POLICE are responding to an alleged violent disturbance that has broken out at a home in Depot Hill, Rockhampton.

At about 9.55am, police were called to, what is believed to be, a fight between a man and a woman.

Initial reports indicate the man may be armed with something hidden behind his back.

Two police crews are currently on scene, with paramedics also responding.

It is unknown whether anyone was injured in the disturbance.

More to come.

depot hill disturbance police tmbbreaking tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Offenders charged after robbing servo at knife-point

    premium_icon Offenders charged after robbing servo at knife-point

    Crime Two men handed themselves into police yesterday and were arrested

    WILD ANIMAL CULL? Four weeks to find solution to deer hazard

    premium_icon WILD ANIMAL CULL? Four weeks to find solution to deer hazard

    News Trap, gates, remote technology among options to tackle Rocky issue

    Contentious Upper Dawson Rd under limelight in speed review

    premium_icon Contentious Upper Dawson Rd under limelight in speed review

    News Results of the report were tabled to councillors on Tuesday