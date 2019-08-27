UPDATE: Police investigate knifepoint armed robbery

Two men entered the Aquatic Place business at 2pm where they demanded goods and money.

THE two men who robbed a BP service station in Rockhampton at knifepoint yesterday are still at large.

The two men entered the Aquatic Place business at 2pm and demanded goods and money, one armed with a knife and another with a piece of wood.

The attendant followed their demands before the men left the shop and fled towards Kershaw Gardens with a sum of cash.

Initial reports indicate they had shoved the cash into a green shopping bag.

One man was described to be in his late teens to early 20s, wearing a black bucket hat, black shorts, a dark blue T-shirt, white shoes and white socks and carrying a knife.

Meanwhile, the second offender wore a baseball cap, a green singlet, black shorts, black socks and black shoes.

Police officers patrolled Kershaw Gardens and surrounding areas but were unable to find the men.

Yesterday, it was reported a witness had spotted two youths which matched the descriptions of both men going towards the Dowling St exit of Kershaw Gardens towards Glenmore Rd near the train tracks.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1901658701