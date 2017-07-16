UPDATE: Police investigating cause of Bruce Hwy guard rail smash

4.50PM: Police have confirmed the Bruce Highway is now open in both directions after a single vehicle with four occupants collided with a guard rail blocking the north bound lane for approximately 20 minutes.

Queensland Police Service spokesperson said the accident isn't regarded as serious and there doesn't appear to be any injuries.

Investigations are continuing into the cause of the accident.

3.20PM: A motor vehicle is stuck in a bridge guard rail on the Bruce Hwy after an accident near Rockhampton.

The incident is believed to have happened at Alligator Creek at the Bruce Hwy crossing south of Yaamba.

Early reports suggest the vehicle is caught in the guard rail cannot be moved.

Traffic is down to one lane as emergency services treat a number of patients.

Details of injuries are not known at this stage.

More to follow.