Police are in pursuit of the vehicle in the Mount Morgan area. Picture: Supplied
UPDATE: Police involved in pursuit told to stand down

Aden Stokes
aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
12th Sep 2020 12:15 PM | Updated: 12:40 PM
UPDATE, 12.40PM: All police units have been told to stand down, with reports suggesting the vehicle may have travelled further inland.

According to a Queensland Police Service spokesman, police wanted to speak to the driver, however, it is unclear what for.

Investigations are ongoing.

INITIAL: Police are attempting to intercept a vehicle of interest that has evaded them for about two hours.

According to a Queensland Police Service spokesperson, the vehicle was first sighted by police in Wandal about 10am.

Reports suggest police are in pursuit of the vehicle in the Mount Morgan area.

At least six police vehicles are positioned at various intersections around the Gracemere, Bouldercombe and Mount Morgan areas.

It is also understood police stingers were called in from Gladstone and Mount Larcom to assist.

More to come.

