UPDATE: Police make arrest over alleged car park fight

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
17th Dec 2020 12:30 PM | Updated: 12:54 PM
UPDATE, 12.50PM: Police have taken one person into custody over the alleged incident and are transporting them to Rockhampton Watchhouse.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman was unable to confirm whether or not a weapon had had been produced in the alleged incident.

INITIAL: A knife has allegedly been produced in a fight between three people at the Northside Plaza Shopping Centre park.

Initial reports suggest a juvenile male, believed to be 15, produced a knife in a fight with two other people at about 12.20pm at the shopping centre car park on Musgrave St, Rockhampton.

According to a Queensland Police Service spokesman, the alleged offender decamped from the scene towards High St.

Police are responding to the scene.

