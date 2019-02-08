Menu
Rockhampton police try to talk a man down off a roof in Wood St, Depot Hill
Rockhampton police try to talk a man down off a roof in Wood St, Depot Hill
UPDATE: Police negotiations with roof-top man continue

Leighton Smith
JANN HOULEY
8th Feb 2019 3:41 PM
UPDATE 6.15pm: A STAND-OFF is continuing between the man on the roof of a Depot Hill property and police.

A police spokesperson said a negotiator was still talking with the 20-year-old man who was believed to have stolen a car from Yeppoon earlier today.

Police said Ergon was cutting power to the property as a precaution.

The owners of the Depot Hill property told The Morning Bulletin they had no idea the man was on their roof until police arrived at their property when they were leaving, telling them to vacate the property.

 

POLICE NEGOTIATIONS: A man is currently on the roof of a Woods St property in Depot Hill threatening to jump.
EARLIER: POLICE are currently locked in tense negotiations with a man on the roof of a property in Depot Hill, Rockhampton.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said they received the call at 12.20pm about a 20-year old man on the roof of a Woods St property.

A witness said a police negotiator standing in the yard, is locked in discussions with tattooed man wearing a red shirt, and blue shorts who is alternately standing, sitting and waving his arms, on the roof of a green house.

 

POLICE NEGOTIATIONS: A man is currently on the roof of a Woods St property in Depot Hill threatening to jump.
Police have set up an exclusion zone of 100m around the property and road blocks at the intersections of Woods and Denison and Kent Streets using police vehicles and traffic cones.

 

POLICE NEGOTIATIONS: A man is currently on the roof of a Woods St property in Depot Hill threatening to jump.
Earlier today the man allegedly stole a grey Subaru Forrester.

Negotiations are ongoing.

More to follow.

