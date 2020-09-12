UPDATE: Police pursuit linked to alleged attempted murder

Police are seeking public assistance to locate this man who could assist with an investigation into the alleged attempted murder of another man at Rockhampton in May. Picture: QPS

UPDATE, 6.15PM: Police believe this morning's evasion incident is linked to the alleged attempted murder of another man at Rockhampton in May.

Police are continuing to seek public assistance to find 29-year-old Travis Jealous, who they believe could assist with investigations into both incidents.

Between 7pm and 8pm on Monday, May 18, a yellow Holden Commodore stopped at traffic lights at the intersection of Yaamba Rd and Farm St, when a motorbike came to a stop behind it.

When the Holden Commodore drove off, the motorcycle caught up and drove alongside it before the rider allegedly fired a single gunshot into the driver's side window.

The motorcyclist then continued to follow the Holden Commodore towards Parkhurst.

The man driving the car, aged 33, was not physically injured.

According to Queensland Police Service, Mr Jealous may be travelling in a black Holden Calais sedan with the number plate 580ZQB.

He is described as Caucasian, about 180cm tall and of a solid build. He has short blonde hair, blue eyes and distinctive tattoos on his neck and face.

Anyone who sees him is urged not to approach him but to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers via crimestoppersqld.com.au or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2001707625.

UPDATE, 12.40PM: All police units have been told to stand down, with reports suggesting the vehicle may have travelled further inland.

According to a Queensland Police Service spokesman, police wanted to speak to the driver, however, it is unclear what for.

Investigations are ongoing.

INITIAL: Police are attempting to intercept a vehicle of interest that has evaded them for about an hour.

According to a Queensland Police Service spokesman, the vehicle was first sighted by police at 11.15am on Gladstone Rd.

Reports suggest police are in pursuit of the vehicle in the Mount Morgan area.

At least six police vehicles are positioned at various intersections around the Gracemere, Bouldercombe and Mount Morgan areas.

It is also understood police called for road spikes from Gladstone and Mount Larcom.

More to come.