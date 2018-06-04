UPDATE: Police reveal latest on prisoner man hunt in Rocky

Police are looking for prisoners who have escaped from the Rocky Showgrounds today.

POLICE are still searching for two prison escapees this morning after an extensive searches into the night was unsuccessful.

Queensland Police Service confirmed crews were still on the hunt for two male prisoners who escaped from the Rockhampton Showgrounds around 11.40am yesterday.

The duo were part of a working group of low-security prisoners at the Capricorn Correctional Centre who were helping set up the annual Rocky show.

Police scoured the surrounding streets for several hours looking for the pair, Nelson Jack Kepa and Levi James Brown, who are serving prison time for robbery-related offences.

The pair were last seen running shirtless across the Huish Drv tennis courts by a teenage boy who reported to police they were also with another man.

The young boy said two men were shirtless while one was in his underwear, ducking from police in grass.

The dog squad was also called in shortly after the pair disappeared. The dog found a scent around 80m from the tennis courts but was unable to track further.

Police gathered surrounding CCTV footage of the prisoners who were believed to have headed towards the riverbank around 2.30pm yesterday.

Police extended the search area to the northside of the river shortly after.

Mr Brown, believed to be from Mackay, is serving seven years for aggravated unarmed robbery. Mr Kepa is serving 3 years 4 months 21 days for Unlawful Entry with Intent/Burglary Break and Enter.

Mr Kepa is 172cm tall and 64kgs.

He is of light build with a dark complexion, brown eyes and black hair.

He has a scar above his left eye and a left front tooth missing.

A tattoo reading 'Kris' is on his left elbow and across the fingers on his left hand.

He also has a yandi leaf tattoo on his right arm and the word 'kepa' on his right hand fingers.

Mr Brown is 175cm and 58kg.

He is of light build with a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair.

He also has a tattoo on the right side of his neck.

Police will continue their searches today. The Morning Bulletin will update readers with more information soon.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on phone number 1800 333 000 (Toll Free) or www.crimestoppers.com.au.