UPDATE: Police searching suburb after hold up

UPDATE 8.20pm: Police are patrolling around Slade Point after armed hold-up of hotel.

The Bottlemart at Seabreeze Hotel has been declared a crime scene after a man reported armed with a knife robbed the liquor store for a six pack.

The bottle shop has been closed and police tape has been put up to block off the drive thru section of the hotel.

It was a busy night at the hotel, and patrons were still at the bar while police cars patrolled nearby streets.

If you witnessed anything suspicious in the area, contact Crime Stoppers immediately on 1800 333 000.