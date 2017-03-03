33°
UPDATE: Police searching suburb after hold up

Cas Garvey
| 3rd Mar 2017 7:41 PM
Police have established a crime scene at a Slade Point hotel.
Police have established a crime scene at a Slade Point hotel. Contributed

UPDATE 8.20pm: Police are patrolling around Slade Point after armed hold-up of hotel.

The Bottlemart at Seabreeze Hotel has been declared a crime scene after a man reported armed with a knife robbed the liquor store for a six pack.

The bottle shop has been closed and police tape has been put up to block off the drive thru section of the hotel.

It was a busy night at the hotel, and patrons were still at the bar while police cars patrolled nearby streets.

INITIAL: Police have established a crime scene at the Seabreeze Hotel at Slade Point after it is believed a man with a knife held up the hotel.

Crews are on their way to attempt to apprehend the man, believed to be wearing a black hoodie and dark jeans, about 175cm tall with a slim to average build.

It's believed he used a knife, with a four to five-inch blade, to hold up the hotel, and managed to get away with a six-pack of beer.

Police crews including the dog squad are on their way to the area to look for the man.

There are no details at this time regarding what else the offender allegedly stole.

If you witnessed anything suspicious in the area, contact Crime Stoppers immediately on 1800 333 000.

