UPDATE: Police shed more light on North Rockhampton holdup

UPDATE 12:30pm: Rockhampton police have shed some more light on the last night's armed robbery in North Rockhampton.

Kevin Mawdsley Detective, Acting Senior Sergeant, said two offenders partook in a robbery Foodworks on the corner of Richardson Rr and Scott St.

One man entered the store at about 8.30pm and demanded cash from a 27-year-old woman shop attendant while the other offender waited outside the store.

Witnesses reported seeing the offenders fleeing down Scott St and Det Mawdsley said the pair made off with $700 cash.

The offender who entered the store was wearing a black T-shirt while the second offender outside was "covered head-to-toe" in grey clothing including gloves and a balaclava.

Police are still searching for the pair.

"Investigations are ongoing at the moment," Det Mawdsley said.

"At this stage, we don't have anyone in custody."

He said the female shop attendant was "shook up" but was not physically injured.

"Nobody was injured and that's probably due to the employee complying with demands," Det Mawdsley said.

"She appeared to be coping as best as anyone can be expected to."

A second employee, a 16-year-old man, was in the store at the time but was not directly involved in the incident.

Despite multiple armed robberies in Rockhampton this year, Det Mawdsley had not noticed an increase in frequency.

However, Rockhampton had a message to those unlucky enough to find themselves in the same position.

"Our message is to comply with demands of offenders and hand over whatever they ask for," Det Mawdsley said.

"We don't want people from the community putting themselves at risk."

Police and the Foodworks management said they would not be releasing CCTV footage until later in the investigation.

INITIAL: Two men are on the run today after an armed hold up at the Foodworks store on Richardson Rd in North Rockhampton.

A Queensland police spokesperson said two men, ages unknown, entered the store demanding cash while wielding at least one "large knife" at around 9pm last night.

Queensland police also said the men had covered their faces and are yet to be identified.

Nobody was physically injured during the incident.

Rockhampton police are expected to issue further information later today.