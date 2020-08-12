UPDATE: Police speak with driver after alleged hit and run

Police are searching for a car after a bicycle rider was struck in Rockhampton City.

UPDATE, 3PM: Police have located the vehicle and spoken to the driver following an alleged hit and run involving a bicycle rider this morning in Rockhampton City.

Police have not charged the driver at this point in time.

Investigations are continuing.

INITIAL: Police are searching for a car after a bicycle rider was struck in Rockhampton City this morning.

At 7.20am, emergency services were called to the vehicle and bicycle crash at the Campbell St and Denham St roundabout.

According to a Queensland Police Service spokesman, the vehicle is alleged to have fled the scene.

The spokesman said police were trying to locate the vehicle.

The male bicycle rider was assessed on scene with no obvious injuries.

He was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition as a precaution.