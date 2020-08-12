Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are searching for a car after a bicycle rider was struck in Rockhampton City.
Police are searching for a car after a bicycle rider was struck in Rockhampton City.
News

UPDATE: Police speak with driver after alleged hit and run

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
12th Aug 2020 9:45 AM | Updated: 3:05 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE, 3PM: Police have located the vehicle and spoken to the driver following an alleged hit and run involving a bicycle rider this morning in Rockhampton City.

Police have not charged the driver at this point in time.

Investigations are continuing.

INITIAL: Police are searching for a car after a bicycle rider was struck in Rockhampton City this morning.

At 7.20am, emergency services were called to the vehicle and bicycle crash at the Campbell St and Denham St roundabout.

According to a Queensland Police Service spokesman, the vehicle is alleged to have fled the scene.

The spokesman said police were trying to locate the vehicle.

The male bicycle rider was assessed on scene with no obvious injuries.

He was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition as a precaution.

hit and run queensland ambulance service queensland police service rockhampton crash vehicle and bicycle crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Investigators reveal common mistake behind deadly CQ crash

        Premium Content Investigators reveal common mistake behind deadly CQ crash

        News Two surviving occupants remain in stable conditions at Emerald Hospital.

        Grim future ahead for abandoned Zilzie Bay Resort

        Premium Content Grim future ahead for abandoned Zilzie Bay Resort

        Property It was sold to a Chinese company in 2018 that had plans for a world-class...

        Two CQ servos sold as part of $425M national deal

        Premium Content Two CQ servos sold as part of $425M national deal

        Business The Wandal Rd Choice service station, owned by Puma Energy (Australia), has...

        • 12th Aug 2020 2:00 PM
        Man makes ‘idiot’ of himself over COVID-19 pub restrictions

        Premium Content Man makes ‘idiot’ of himself over COVID-19 pub restrictions

        Crime A man who argued with staff, patrons and the manager of a pub over COVID-19...

        • 12th Aug 2020 2:00 PM