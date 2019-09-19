UPDATE: Police still investigating tragic boat crash

Adam Garde died in a tragic boating accident north of Yeppoon with his father-in-law Norm Martin. Photo supplied - Facebook

QUEENSLAND Police Service is preparing a report for the coroner in relation to the deaths of Adam Garde and Norm Martin, who died in a tragic boating accident north of Yeppoon last Friday.

A passing boat discovered the vessel, a six-metre aluminium catamaran Sailfish 3000, near the mouth of Island Head Creek at Shoalwater about 11.30pm.

Water police attended and found the bodies of Mr Garde and his father-in-law, Mr Martin, in the vessel.

Police said the catamaran hit an unknown submerged object at speed, causing significant damage to its bow, below the water line.

It is believed the two men died in the collision, however the exact cause of their deaths is yet to be confirmed.

The police investigation is ongoing.