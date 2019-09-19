Menu
Adam Garde died in a tragic boating accident north of Yeppoon with his father-in-law Norm Martin. Photo supplied - Facebook
News

UPDATE: Police still investigating tragic boat crash

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
19th Sep 2019 3:00 PM
QUEENSLAND Police Service is preparing a report for the coroner in relation to the deaths of Adam Garde and Norm Martin, who died in a tragic boating accident north of Yeppoon last Friday.

A passing boat discovered the vessel, a six-metre aluminium catamaran Sailfish 3000, near the mouth of Island Head Creek at Shoalwater about 11.30pm.

Water police attended and found the bodies of Mr Garde and his father-in-law, Mr Martin, in the vessel.

Police said the catamaran hit an unknown submerged object at speed, causing significant damage to its bow, below the water line.

It is believed the two men died in the collision, however the exact cause of their deaths is yet to be confirmed.

The police investigation is ongoing.

boating accident death police shoalwater yeppoon
