Two police units are responding.
UPDATE: Police unable to find man seen with a 'large' knife

Aden Stokes
by
21st Jun 2019 9:46 AM
10.30AM: POLICE were unable to find the man who was allegedly seen carrying a 'large' knife near a busy Rockhampton shopping centre.

At 9.30am, police searched for the man, who was last seen walking over the bridge off Musgrave St, opposite Stockland, towards Kmart, wearing a black hoodie.

Police were unable to find anyone by the description reported and have closed the case.

9.45AM: POLICE are responding to reports of a Caucasian man wearing a black hoodie carrying a 'large' knife.

He was last seen at 9.35am walking over the bridge off Musgrave St, opposite Stockland, towards Kmart.

Two units are responding.

