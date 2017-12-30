UPDATE: Popular Rocky nightclub will open after all for NYE

ROCKING OUT: Flamingo's on Quay will be shut this New Year's Eve.

UPDATE 11:55AM: FLAMINGO'S on Quay manager Rod Leonard approached The Morning Bulletin today to confirm a decision was made yesterday to open the popular night club for New Years Eve celebrations.

Mr Leonard confirmed that he had taken over from the previous manager who had subsequently moved on.

He was unsure about when Flamingo's on Quay's would be trading in the New Year but updates will be added to the story as they come to hand.

YESTERDAY: The Morning Bulletin reported one of Rockhampton's most popular and largest nightclubs Flamingo's on Quay wouldn't be open for New Year's Eve celebrations.

This came after the night club on Quay St confirmed to the Bulletin via Facebook that it had experienced "a change in management” and would be closed on New Year's Eve.

A source told The Morning Bulletin that on Friday, December 22, the manager had resigned and several staff had followed him out the door.

When the manager who had allegedly resigned was contacted for comment yesterday, he said he was on holidays and believed he was still gainfully employed.

Although Flamingo's On Quay would not comment on the claims with regards to staffing, the business confirmed via Facebook that there had been a change in management.

It also confirmed Flamingo's would be shut on Friday night, but would not say whether it would open on Saturday night.

Flamingo's was unable to provide any details about its future plans but it was anticipated the business would come back stronger than ever in 2018.

Due to the time of the year, The Morning Bulletin has been unable to obtain comment from the club's parent company and the commercial real estate company in charge of the club's lease.

More updates will be provided as they come to hand.