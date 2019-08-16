UPDATE: Power lines are down, Ergon is on scene

10.45AM: ERGON has just arrived on scene, after reports of a truck striking a power pole in North Rockhampton.

At 9.56am, emergency services were called to a Salvation Army truck which had struck a power pole on Berserker St, near the Bedford St intersection opposite Berserker Street State School.

Two fire crews were sent to the scene, it was reported power lines were down.

Paramedics and police were also called to the incident.

Two people are believed to be trapped inside the vehicle. It was reported they had suffered no injuries.

Early reports indicate the fallen power lines had ignited a small grass fire. This has not been confirmed by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

The Berserker and Bedford St intersection has been closed off to traffic.

More to come.

