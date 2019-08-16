Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service.
Queensland Ambulance Service. Michael Marston - ePixel Images
Breaking

UPDATE: Power lines are down, Ergon is on scene

Aden Stokes
by
16th Aug 2019 10:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

10.45AM: ERGON has just arrived on scene, after reports of a truck striking a power pole in North Rockhampton.

At 9.56am, emergency services were called to a Salvation Army truck which had struck a power pole on Berserker St, near the Bedford St intersection opposite Berserker Street State School.

Two fire crews were sent to the scene, it was reported power lines were down.

Paramedics and police were also called to the incident.

Two people are believed to be trapped inside the vehicle. It was reported they had suffered no injuries.

Early reports indicate the fallen power lines had ignited a small grass fire. This has not been confirmed by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

The Berserker and Bedford St intersection has been closed off to traffic.

More to come.

10AM: TWO people are trapped inside a truck after striking a power pole in north Rockhampton.

At 9.56am, emergency services were called to a Salvation Army truck which had struck a power pole on Berserker St, near the Bedford St intersection opposite Berserker Street State School.

There are reports power line may be down at the scene and a small grass fire has ignited.

It is believed two people are trapped inside the truck, they reported to have no injuries.

Paramedics, police and firies are heading to the scene now, Ergon has been called.

More to come.

rockhampton tmbbreaking tmbcrash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Landry throws support behind Police Beat e-petition

    premium_icon Landry throws support behind Police Beat e-petition

    Politics 'People have the right to go to work in safety'

    • 16th Aug 2019 10:00 AM
    Slammin' Sam to inspire at major Rocky event

    premium_icon Slammin' Sam to inspire at major Rocky event

    News Broncos legend to share personal battles, both off and on the field

    • 16th Aug 2019 10:15 AM
    Mum's golden glory: 'That's the best race I've ever been in'

    premium_icon Mum's golden glory: 'That's the best race I've ever been in'

    Sport Rocky athlete's memorable win at world distance championships

    • 16th Aug 2019 10:00 AM
    COURT: 55 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

    premium_icon COURT: 55 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

    Crime See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton court today