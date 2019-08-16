UPDATE: Power outage continues in Rocky suburb after crash

1.45PM: POWER is expected to be out until about 3.30pm in Berserker after a truck struck a power pole.

At 9.56am, emergency services were called to a Salvation Army truck which had struck a power pole on Berserker St, near the Bedford St intersection opposite Berserker Street State School.

Two fire crews were sent to the scene, it was reported power lines were down.

Paramedics and police were also called to the incident.

Two people were trapped inside the vehicle, they were able to remove themselves just after 10am. It was reported they had suffered no injuries.

Early reports indicate the fallen power lines had ignited a small grass fire. Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were not able to confirm the details.

Police were doing traffic control at the intersection until about midday.

Ergon crews are on scene, but power is expected to be out until about 3.30pm. The outage is impacting 240 people.

