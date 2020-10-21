UPDATE: Power pole collapses, grass fire ignites nearby

A power pole has caught fire in a North Rockhampton industrial area. Photo: file photo

UPDATE, 5pm: A small grass fire has ignited after at least two power poles caught alight this afternoon.

It is understood the initial pole has since partially collapsed.

Fire crews have since contained the small grass fire between Leichhardt St and Wade St.

Ergon Energy disconnected power to the area around 4.30pm.

There is no current threat to nearby properties at this time.

INITIAL, 4.20pm: Parts of North Rockhampton street have been cordoned off after a power pole caught alight this afternoon.

It is understood the blaze broke out on Johnson St at Parkhurst around 4.10pm.

A number of other poles in the resident area are believed to have been affected.

Early reports suggest the initial pole is at risk of collapsing.

The cause of the fire is unclear at this time.

QFES are currently managing the scene.

More to come.