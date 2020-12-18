Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Powerlines came down in North Rockhampton’s Elphinstone St on Friday afternoon. FILE PHOTO.
Powerlines came down in North Rockhampton’s Elphinstone St on Friday afternoon. FILE PHOTO.
News

UPDATE: Powerlines down in busy Nth Rocky street

Darryn Nufer
18th Dec 2020 4:25 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE: Police-enforced traffic control ceased in Elphinstone St, North Rockhampton, at 3.10pm on Friday.

Police had responded to powerlines coming down on the road about 2.20pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said after the roadway was cleared, the incident was no longer a police matter and was in the hands of Ergon Energy.

Earlier, a QPS spokeswoman said a witness at the scene reported a truck had collided with a power pole but this report was unconfirmed.

INITIAL: Powerlines have come down on North Rockhampton’s Elphinstone St, presenting a safety and traffic hazard.

Authorities were notified of the incident about 2.20pm on Friday.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said a witness at the scene reported a truck had collided with a power pole but this report was still to be confirmed.

Ergon Energy has been advised of the damage and at 3pm, police were still at the scene.

More to come.

powerlines down rockhampton
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Another councillor throws hat in the ring for mayoral gig

        Premium Content Another councillor throws hat in the ring for mayoral gig

        Council News There are now more than 12 declarations for the January 2021 by-election

        That’s ace! Lynch ladies love their tennis

        Premium Content That’s ace! Lynch ladies love their tennis

        Tennis Midweek Ladies players celebrate their 2020 season.

        IN PHOTOS: Yeppoon High students dress to impress for formal

        Premium Content IN PHOTOS: Yeppoon High students dress to impress for formal

        News Students dressed their best for the 2020 formal.

        Rewald’s plan for helping Rocky’s homeless

        Premium Content Rewald’s plan for helping Rocky’s homeless

        News With Rockhampton’s homeless problem worsening, mayoral candidate John Rewald has...