UPDATE: Powerlines down in busy Nth Rocky street

Powerlines came down in North Rockhampton’s Elphinstone St on Friday afternoon. FILE PHOTO.

UPDATE: Police-enforced traffic control ceased in Elphinstone St, North Rockhampton, at 3.10pm on Friday.

Police had responded to powerlines coming down on the road about 2.20pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said after the roadway was cleared, the incident was no longer a police matter and was in the hands of Ergon Energy.

Earlier, a QPS spokeswoman said a witness at the scene reported a truck had collided with a power pole but this report was unconfirmed.

INITIAL: Powerlines have come down on North Rockhampton’s Elphinstone St, presenting a safety and traffic hazard.

Ergon Energy has been advised of the damage and at 3pm, police were still at the scene.

More to come.