UPDATE: Powerlines down in busy Nth Rocky street
UPDATE: Police-enforced traffic control ceased in Elphinstone St, North Rockhampton, at 3.10pm on Friday.
Police had responded to powerlines coming down on the road about 2.20pm.
A Queensland Police Service spokesman said after the roadway was cleared, the incident was no longer a police matter and was in the hands of Ergon Energy.
Earlier, a QPS spokeswoman said a witness at the scene reported a truck had collided with a power pole but this report was unconfirmed.
INITIAL: Powerlines have come down on North Rockhampton’s Elphinstone St, presenting a safety and traffic hazard.
Authorities were notified of the incident about 2.20pm on Friday.
Ergon Energy has been advised of the damage and at 3pm, police were still at the scene.
More to come.