UPDATE: Qantas contacting impacted Rocky flyers

QantasLink is contacting impacted Rocky passengers this week after the airline was forced to make changes to its flight schedule.
Sean Fox
QANTASLINK is in the process of contacting Rockhampton passengers affected by the airline's changed scheduling.

A spokeswoman for the company yesterday said adjusted schedules would be published through this week.

Earlier in the week, the company announced the adjustments which were in response to a combination of factors leading to issues with the availability of aircraft and crew.

More Rockhampton travellers will fly on QantasLink's 717 jet aircraft.

These are replacing the smaller Q400 planes.

A revised departure time will be provided to customers whose flights have been impacted by the changes.

"Customers holding existing bookings are being progressively contacted with their new flight times,” the spokeswoman said.

According to the QantasLink website, there were seven flights which departed from Rocky and arrived in Brisbane yesterday which will also be the case for today's schedule.

There will be five trips to Brisbane Airport tomorrow followed by four trips on Sunday.

It appears there are minimal flights from the Beef Capital to Mackay for the remainder of the week with three for today and one each day over the weekend.

Yesterday, there were only two flights to Mackay.

