Queensland Fire and Rescue. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
UPDATE: QFES to backburn overnight as fire burns near homes

Maddelin McCosker
by
25th Feb 2019 9:01 PM
UPDATE 8.55PM: QUEENSLAND Police have confirmed they will close roads while Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Crews work to contain a large grass fire in Toolooa.

Glenlyon Rd between Rifle Range Rd and Dixon Dr will be closed until further notice as fire crews work to contain the blaze.

QPS have also said there is no immediate threat to homes.

UPDATE 8.15PM: FIREFIGHTERS are expected to backburn throughout the evening at a large grass fire in Gladstone.

The fire started shortly before 7pm and multiple crews are responding to the blaze, which is burning near Dalrymple Dr and Glenlyon Rd.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have confirmed there may be traffic restrictions throughout the evening.

Heavy smoke is affecting Toolooa and surrounding areas, including Telina, Sun Valley and Kin Kora.

BREAKING 7.55PM: AS MANY as seven fire crews are currently attending a bush fire that is burning at Toolooa in Gladstone this evening.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services received multiple calls shortly before 7pm to alert them to the fire, which is burning close to a number of roads in the area.

Crews on the scene are currently putting plans in place to put out the fire and are believed to be back burning along Glenlyon Rd and Dalrymple Dr.

While the fire is burning near a number of homes, a spokesperson for QFES said none of the homes are in immediate danger.

Reports suggest that Queensland Police will be closing parts of Dalrymple Dr and Glenlyon Rd while back burning operations continue.

The roads will stay closed until further notice.

A smoke alert has been issued for residents in the area and residents have been encouraged to close their doors and windows.

