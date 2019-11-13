UPDATE: ’Relatively confident’ we’re getting the upper hand

3.45pm: Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig said he was “relatively confident” that emergency services would be able to hold the line against the Cap Coast fires, despite the unfavourable conditions faced today.

“We always knew (today) was going to be the most challenging day,” he said.

Cr Ludwig said although he expected containment lines to hold, people should not become complacent due to the potential for flare-ups.

The focus now for the Livingstone Shire is to get the community back to normality and even hinted towards concessions for land fill during the clean-up.

Executive officer is the Rockhampton Disaster district, Cameron Barwick, said 11,500 hectares had been burnt and the fire is currently at 75 per cent containment.

He said emergency services were working on opening more roads and allowing residents to return home when it is safe to do so.

Central Queensland Health warns residents in fire affected areas to be weary of ash that may be moving into water supplies through gutters.

2.00pm: Australian Defence Force personnel have been requested to conduct reconnaissance of the fire affected area around Yeppoon.

The ADF has also been asked to assist in disaster management efforts.

Two rotary wing reconnaissance aircraft has been requested to capture night time imagery and mapping of the fire ground, including thermal and infrared vision to assist with bushfire management and prevention.

Reconnaissance operations are expected to begin tonight at 10:00pm.

Federal Member for Capricornia and Assistant Minister for Children and Families Michelle Landry welcomes assistance from the Australian Defence Force.

“The Australian Defence Force is ready, willing and able to help with Yeppoon bushfires in their specific areas of expertise.

“I am thankful to Australian Defence Force for coming to the community’s aid in their time of need and helping to prevent bushfires in the long term.

“The support that everyone has shown for people affected by bushfires is a testament to the community we have here in Yeppoon.

“I urge all residents who have been affected by the bushfire to continue to heed the instructions of local emergency services,” Ms Landry said.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) staff are expected to meet with Defence Force personnel at the Rockhampton Airport and the Toowoomba Aerodrome to advise the military on what is required of the reconnaissance flights.

The area of operation of the aircraft will be from Rockhampton to Toowoomba and the southeast Queensland border region, including Yeppoon.

Imagery captured will be provided directly to the QFES to assist with bushfire management efforts in the area.

Firefighters from Tasmania and New Zealand have also been called to assist with the efforts.

11.15am: FIRES at Cobraball, Bungundarra, Maryvale, Lake Mary and Adelaide Park have all been downgraded to an ADVICE level.

For the Cobraball, Bungundarra, Maryvale, Lake Mary fires, as of 11am Wednesday November 13 a slow-moving and dangerous fire is continuing to travel from Cobraball towards Bungundarra, Maryvale and Lake Mary.

The fire in the Mount Lizard area is safely burning within containment lines.

Waterbombing operations are underway to support ground crews throughout the day.

At Adelaide Park, as at 11.05am Wednesday November 13, crews are monitoring a slow-moving fire burning between Limestone Creek Road and Browns Lane.

This fire is burning within containment lines.

Crews have constructed a fire break between Adelaide Park Road and Collins Road and will continue to work in the area throughout the day to strengthen containment lines.

Waterbombing operations are underway to support ground crews throughout the day.

7am: FIRE crews are monitoring a slow-moving fire burning at Adelaide Park in Livingstone Shire this morning.

As at 6.25am today, crews are monitoring the fire burning between Limestone Creek Road and Browns Lane. This fire has been contained.

Crews have constructed a fire break between Adelaide Park Road and Collins Road overnight and will continue to work in the area throughout the day to strengthen containment lines.

An evacuation area is located at the basketball courts at Cordingley Street, Yeppoon. Residents self-evacuating should travel in an easterly direction along Adelaide Park Road towards Yeppoon.

Residents should be aware firefighters may not be able to protect every property. Residents should not expect a firefighter at your door.

As at 6.20am today, a slow-moving and dangerous fire is continuing to travel from Cobraball towards Bungundarra, Maryvale and Lake Mary. The fire is expected to have a significant impact on the community.

The fire in the Mount Lizard area is safely burning within containment lines.

Backburning operations have been completed and crews will remain on scene throughout the day.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Call triple-0 (000) immediately if you believe your property is under threat.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

If you have a bushfire survival plan, finalise it now so you are ready to follow it.

If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if you leave the area.

Advise family and friends of your plan.

Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

Pack important documents and essential items (e.g., passports, birth certificates, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing) in case you need to leave the area.

Put on protective clothing (e.g., a long-sleeved cotton shirt, boots with thick soles).

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Bring pets inside; restrain them with a leash, a cage, or inside a secure room; and provide them with plenty of water.

Take action to protect your livestock.

Move flammable materials such as doormats, wheelie bins, and outdoor furniture away from your house.

Fill containers such as your bath, sinks, and buckets with water so you have access to drinking water and firefighting water.

Close windows and doors, sealing the gaps under doors and screens with wet towels to keep smoke out of the house.

KEEP UP TO DATE BY:

Following QFES on Facebook (@QldFireandEmergencyServices) and Twitter (@QldFES)

Staying tuned to your local radio station. Find your local ABC radio station at https://radio.abc.net.au/help/offline and your local commercial radio station at http://www.commercialradio.com.au/find-a-station/queensland;

Visiting the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website at www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/map

FURTHER INFORMATION:

For bushfire preparation tips, visit the RFS website: www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/BushFire_Safety

For information about road closures, call 13 19 40 or visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au

The next update will be provided by 8.25am or if the situation changes.