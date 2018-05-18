Menu
Water supply issues will be affecting South Yeppoon today Brett Wortman
UPDATE: Repairs to major Yeppoon leak under way

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
by
18th May 2018 1:23 PM

UPDATE 1.20PM: Repair work to the supply main is anticipated to be completed by late this afternoon.

The main cause of the water issue is on Scenic Highway, Lammermoor approximately 300 meters north in the native gardens.

For anyone visiting the site, be aware this is a construction zone with trucks and construction activity occurring so please ensure you keep a safe distance.

INITIAL: Water Supplies to areas of South Yeppoon are currently being disrupted as a result of a large leak in a major trunk supply main.

Livingstone Shire Council has advised repairs to the leak will most likey take all day.

All areas south of Yeppoon including Lammermoor, Statue Bay, Mulambin, Causeway, Emu Park, Zilzie and Keppel Sands are requested to restrict water use to an absolute minimum.

Council advises water use should be restricted to essential house hold use only.

Activities such as washing clothes, watering gardens, washing cars, etc. should be left until supply is restored.

Council thanked the public for their cooperation and apologised for any inconvenience.

