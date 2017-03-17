UPDATE: Reports of an armed man false alarm

UPDATE 11.15AM: POLICE have responded to a false alarm about an armed man on Alma St.

Police received a call from a worker saying a man was out the front of their building armed with a knife and they had gone into lock-down.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police attended the building and saw someone there, but didn't believe he was armed.

He said the man may possibly be intoxicated.

