UPDATE: Reports of shots fired in Rocky CBD

UPDATE: 6.30AM: A police search has failed to locate anything after residents in Rockhampton’s Quay Street reported what they thought sounded like gun shots early on Monday morning.

At 6.30am, a Queensland Police Service spokesman said residents had reported loud bangs in the area about 5.30am.

“The last update was there is nothing going on there at the moment,” he said.

“They (officers) are just running out some enquiries and talking to neighbours to see what, if anything, anyone saw.”

INITIAL: Police have responded to reports of residents hearing multiple shots fired in Rockhampton’s Quay Street on Monday morning.

Officers swarmed the CBD area about 5.30am after several people heard what they thought sounded like gun shots.

One witness told police they heard a succession of loud bangs.

