UPDATE: Rescue chopper called to help snake bite victim

A snake, initially reported to be a red-bellied black snake, has bitten a man on the hand at a property in the Boyne Valley on Friday. File photo.

UPDATE: A man bitten on the hand by a snake in the Boyne Valley on Friday morning has been flown to Rockhampton Hospital.

Paramedics were called to a private property on Gentle Annie Road just before 11am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the adult male was flown to hospital in a stable condition.

