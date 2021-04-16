Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A snake, initially reported to be a red-bellied black snake, has bitten a man on the hand at a property in the Boyne Valley on Friday. File photo.
A snake, initially reported to be a red-bellied black snake, has bitten a man on the hand at a property in the Boyne Valley on Friday. File photo.
News

UPDATE: Rescue chopper called to help snake bite victim

Darryn Nufer
16th Apr 2021 2:01 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE: A man bitten on the hand by a snake in the Boyne Valley on Friday morning has been flown to Rockhampton Hospital.

Paramedics were called to a private property on Gentle Annie Road just before 11am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the adult male was flown to hospital in a stable condition.

An initial report from the scene indicated the snake was the venomous red-bellied black snake.

INITIAL: A rescue helicopter has been tasked to a property in the Boyne Valley in Central Queensland where a man was bitten on the hand by a snake on Friday morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to a private property on Gentle Annie Road just before 11am.

The QAS spokesman said the male victim was in a stable condition and would most likely be transported to a hospital.

An initial report from the scene indicated the snake was the venomous red-bellied black snake.

More to come.

boyne valley snake bite red-bellied black snake
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New mum’s stunning return to Capras ranks

        Premium Content New mum’s stunning return to Capras ranks

        Sport CQ sensation will hit the field at Browne Park for the team’s weekend clash with Gold Stars.

        Body builder busted buying testosterone online

        Premium Content Body builder busted buying testosterone online

        Crime Body builder claims purchased testosterone due to low levels

        Meet Rockhampton’s new police boss

        Premium Content Meet Rockhampton’s new police boss

        Crime He takes over the role vacated by Ron Van Saane who was in the position for 10...

        Alleged assault reported outside pub at midnight

        Premium Content Alleged assault reported outside pub at midnight

        News The man is in serious but stable condition at Rockhampton Hospital