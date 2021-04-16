UPDATE: Rescue chopper called to help snake bite victim
UPDATE: A man bitten on the hand by a snake in the Boyne Valley on Friday morning has been flown to Rockhampton Hospital.
Paramedics were called to a private property on Gentle Annie Road just before 11am.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the adult male was flown to hospital in a stable condition.
An initial report from the scene indicated the snake was the venomous red-bellied black snake.
