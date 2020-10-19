Menu
UPDATE: Rescue helicopter to fly to aid after highway crash

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@news.com.au
19th Oct 2020 7:24 AM
UPDATE 8AM: QUEENSLAND Police have confirmed that the two men involved in the single vehicle roll over would be airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital.

The crashed vehicle was reportedlyy “off the road” and “not creating a hazard for motorists”.

INITIAL: EMERGENCY crews are on their way north of Rockhampton after a vehicle rolled on the Bruce Highway.

The crash occurred 10km north of St Lawrence around 6am.

Police crews were yet to arrive at the scene to confirm whether the road was blocked. Queensland Ambulance paramedics are assessing two patients.

A male in his 20s has suffered a shoulder injury and a male in his 60s received a head laceration.

Motorists are urged to proceed with caution.

More to follow.

