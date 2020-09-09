Menu
UPDATE: residents arrive home to find street under siege

Leighton Smith
Kerri-Anne Mesner
and , Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
9th Sep 2020 5:54 PM | Updated: 7:10 PM
UPDATE 7:05PM: TACTICAL Response officers are part of an emergency services deployment surrounding a house in Gracemere.

 

Police presence at a siege in Reservoir St Gracemere
The officers could be seen suiting up and keeping a watchful eye on the siege situation as the sun set.

 

Police presence at a siege in Reservoir St Gracemere
Two ambulance vehicles along with multiple marked and unmarked police cars lined the intersection of Reservoir St and McLaughlin St.

 

Police presence at a siege in Reservoir St Gracemere
Queensland Police were contacted about the incident on Reservoir St at 4.20pm today.

 

Police presence at a siege in Reservoir St Gracemere
Residents have posted on Facebook they have let their backyard neighbours jump fences to get home, while other residents parked along McLaughlin St and walked to their nearby house.

Some residents sat out the front of their homes, at a safe distance, to watch the drama unfold.

 

Police presence at a siege in Reservoir St Gracemere
5.54pm: SPECIALIST police have been deployed to deal with an emergency situation playing out in Gracemere this afternoon.

While unable to be specific about the emergency, they said it was an "ongoing situation" involving specialist police.

Locals are advised to avoid the area.

 

One local on social media reported seeing seven police cars at an intersection.

Another local said there was an "armed person in a house in Reservoir Street" and there were "guns everywhere".

EMERGENCY SITUATION: Specialist police are responding to an incident in Gracemere this afternoon.
More to follow.

