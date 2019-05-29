UPDATE: Richardson Rd opened following scientific testing

2.30PM: TESTING of white powder found in a suspicious envelope found in a suspicious envelope has returned as non-hazardous after a busy north Rockhampton road was closed earlier today.

At 9.15am, Queensland Fire and Emergency services received a call reporting a white powder found in an envelope at a business on Richardson Rd, Kawana.

QFES sent six crews to the scene, the first arriving at 9.25am. Queensland Police Service and a scientific officer were also asked to attend.

Police put up an exclusion zone and started traffic control, blocking about 100m of the road between the train line and the Ergon Energy building.

According to a QFES spokesperson, it was believed three people made contact with the white powder and were contaminated.

20 people had left the scene and the three who were in the room and came in contact with the envelope were showing no symptoms post contamination. The three were decontaminated and passed over to Queensland Ambulance Service.

Two fire fighters, wearing splash suits and breathing apparatus, went to take samples for scientific testing.

The scientific testing came back as non-hazardous.

According to a QPS spokesperson, testing found it was "paper remnants and nothing harmful”.

At 11.45am, police began closing the exclusion zone and at 12.20pm the building was handed back to the occupants.

SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE: Part of Richardson Rd was closed after a suspicious envelope was found in an office building. Allan Reinikka ROK290519arichard

More to come.