Update: Rider being treated for injuries after crash
MONDAY 3.21: A 53-year-old man who crashed his motorbike on Glenroy Marlborough Rd on Sunday is being treated for a number of serious injuries at Rockhampton Hospital.
The man sustained seven broken ribs, a punctured lung, a broken collarbone and an injured ankle after he went flying over his handlebars.
The man is in a stable condition and is awake and responsive.
Medical staff are currently undertaking assessments on the man's injuries to determine the next course of action.
1.30pm: The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service has transported a 53-year-old man to Rockhampton Hospital after he suffered serious injuries in a motor bike crash.
The accident happened on the Glenroy Marlborough road approximately 30kms south of Marlborough.
He sustained multiple fractures after being thrown over the handle bars.
A woman passing by in a vehicle spotted the injured man laying 40 meters off the road in a ditch and called emergency services.
He was treated on scene by the helicopter's Critical Care Paramedic before being flown to the Rockhampton Hospital in a serious but stable condition for further treatment.
10.20am: A man aged in his 50s has reportedly suffered facial injuries in a motor bike accident near Marlborough.
The incident happened about 9.40am at a property on Coorumburra Rd.
The Queensland Ambulance Service is responding.