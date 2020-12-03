UPDATE: Rider hospitalised after hitting bus at Cap Coast
UPDATE, 1.20pm: A male has been hospitalised after colliding with a bus at Cooee Bay.
Fortunately, it is understood the man suffered only minor injuries as result.
He has since been transported to Yeppoon Hospital in a stable condition.
The injuries he suffered are unknown at this time.
Paramedics also assessed a number of people on scene.
No other injuries were reported.
INITIAL, 12.20pm: Emergency crews are currently attending a two-vehicle collision at the Capricorn Coast.
A bus and motorcycle reportedly collided on Matthew Flinders Dr at Cooee Bay just after midday.
It is believed the bus was travelling with a number of passengers on board.
It is unknown whether anybody has sustained serious injuries.
Paramedics are currently on scene, as a QFES crews.
More to come.